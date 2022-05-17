KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students will have more opportunities to gain career-ready skills inside the classroom after Kingsport City Schools (KCS) launched a partnership with an organization that provides profession-based learning programs to students.

The Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) Network provides a classroom setting that immerses students in professional cultures to prepare them for the workplace and help them achieve both high school and college credits.

On Tuesday morning, KCS leaders signed an agreement with the network to jumpstart a partnership that will give students more resources to excel after graduation.

“We are thrilled to enter into a partnership with such a well-established, innovative support network that will assist in providing our high school students opportunities to develop career-ready skills,” said KCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse. “Working along with our current established community partners, this is the next step in ensuring our students have the skills they need to be successful in a wide range of career opportunities after graduation.”

Each CAPS course works around five core values, including the following:

Profession-based learning

Professional skills development

Self-discovery and exploration

Entrepreneurial mindset

Responsiveness

A news release detailed that CAPS acts as “an example of how business, community and public education can partner to produce personalized learning experiences that educate the workforce of tomorrow, especially in high-skill, high-demand jobs.”

According to the CAPS website, the network helps students identify their strengths while supporting them as they develop new skills.

Its partnership marks the second of its kind in Tennessee and the only current alliance with a Tri-Cities school system. To learn more about the program, click here.