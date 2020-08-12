Kingsport City Schools owe more than $14,000 in outstanding payments due to COVID-19

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — In years’ past, it wasn’t necessary for the Kingsport City School board to approve their internal school account; however, with the pandemic closing classroom doors early last semester, the district experienced refunds for field trips and debts due to yearbook vendors.

David Frye with Kingsport City Schools announced in the meeting Tuesday night that the school system internal account holds $14,083.92 in payables.

“A lot of this is due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Frye said. “Some of the tolls are due to refunds for some field trips, a couple of other refunds on AP exams…”

Vice president of the board, Julie Byers, expressed concerns in regard to debt from AP testing refunds, remembering that they are generally nonrefundable.

Frye said that he believed the nature of the pandemic opened up other options despite the fact the school district prepared students for online versions of AP exams.