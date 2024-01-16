KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools (KCS) announced a new Director of Special Education on Tuesday.

Former KCS Coordinator of Child Find Services and Diagnostician Magen Jones will replace Dr. Jacki Wolfe, who will be working in an administrative position in Washington County, Tennessee.

Jones has 15 years of experience in education and has held various classroom and special education positions, KCS said in a release.

“I am excited and eager to be appointed the Director of Special Education for Kingsport City Schools,” Jones said. “I am passionate about supporting a positive learning environment for all children and look forward to working with KCS students, staff, and families to ensure student success.”

Jones has a Bachelor of Science special education degree in Exceptional Learning K-12 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and a Masters Degree in Educational Leadership from Kennesaw State University, the school system said.