KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – School district leaders have named an interim principal at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

A release from Kingsport City Schools (KCS), states that Dr. Brian Tate will step into the role starting Nov. 1. KCS reports that is the same day that current principal Dr. Chris Hampton will assume the role of interim superintendent.

Tate has been an assistant principal at Dobyns-Bennett since 2011, the release states. Before that, Tate worked as a math teacher at the school and also spent 16 years as a teacher and administrator in Hawkins County.

“I am pleased and grateful to Dr. Tate for stepping into the role of interim principal at Dobyns-Bennett,” Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse said in the release. “His depth of experience and history of leadership at D-B have prepared him well for this opportunity. I am incredibly confident in his ability to successfully lead the Dobyns-Bennett community during this time of transition for our district.”

On top of Tate’s appointment, Dr. Andy Irvin, a social studies teacher at D-B, has been named an interim assistant principal at the school.