Kingsport City Schools: Multiple students suspended following lockdown incident at Dobyns-Bennett H.S.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has confirmed with Kingsport City Schools officials that last week’s lockdown and chaotic incident resulted in ‘multiple student suspensions.’

The statement from school officials read, “The events of last week and subsequent investigations have resulted in multiple student suspensions.”

Kingsport Police officials told News Channel 11 tensions were high last week after a threatening note was found at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

Tom Patton with the Kingsport Police Department said there was already an increased police presence on campus Wednesday because of that investigation when dispatch received a phone call saying two armed subjects were walking in a nearby neighborhood.

Patton said that shortly after the call came in, administrators decided to put the high school on lockdown.

Panic ensued as several photos began surfacing on social media, leading some parents to believe there was, in fact, an active shooter in the building.

Some on social media also said students heard gunshots and Police said no shots were fired by law enforcement or anyone else that afternoon.

This information was provided to News Channel 11 by Assistant Superintendent Andy True and Kingsport Police PIO Tom Patton.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel spoke to one parent who said his child was one of those suspended following this incident last week.

