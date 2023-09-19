KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – During Tuesday’s Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting, an agenda item was presented proposing the designation of the civic auditorium as a Kingsport City Schools (KCS) facility.

In a presentation from Assistant City Manager Michael Borders, the board was informed of the capacity at Dobyns-Bennett High School. Borders informed the board that the system’s desired capacity is 85%, with D-B currently sitting at 89%. Borders also presented a projected capacity of 95% by the 2027-28 school year.

This projection led the school system to brainstorm ideas for potential expansion.

“With the civic auditorium coming on board to the school system, that will allow us to grow in our capacity, because we anticipate in the upcoming years with development within the city that we will have growth at the high school level,” said Jim Nash, Chief Student Services Officer for KCS.

Due to the current construction on the Buck Van Huss Dome, the civic auditorium is already being used by the high school.

“This will allow us for space for programming,” said Nash. “And also we’re currently using it during the dome renovation for wellness classes and other programs.”

The civic auditorium is a popular location for local events. This change in ownership would not change the possibility of using the facility, Nash said.

“We will still be able to rent, or citizens will be able to rent the main gym space, and the civic auditorium,” said Nash. “They can reach out to the school system, and we would schedule that as long as it’s available. If it were to not be available, then we would then ask them to reach out to the city and we can give them a point of contact so they can look at other city facilities for potential use.”

The school system said it also has no intention to physically change the building.

“We have no desire to change in that structure,” said Nash. “If we were to make internal changes, we would do that in conjunction, in approval with the city manager.”

The Kingsport Board of Education will vote on the decision at their October meeting.