Kingsport City Schools moves some grades to hybrid learning starting October 20

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some Kingsport City Schools students will return to class on a hybrid schedule on October 20.

In-person students in grades 6 through 12 will be on the hybrid schedule starting Tuesday. Pre-k through 5th grades will remain in-person.

According to a post on the KCS Facebook page, the decision to move those grade levels back to hybrid learning was made with guidance from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.

There are no classes for Kingsport City School students Monday due to a scheduled professional learning in-service for teachers.

Students were on Fall Break October 12 through 16. The previous week, all in-person learners were in the classroom fulltime.

The Kingsport City Schools COVID-19 Dashboard currently states the current level of community spread is “high.”