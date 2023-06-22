BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Like other counties and cities across the region, Sullivan County is facing a budget shortfall for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

In order to balance its budget this year, the county is reconfiguring funding for local school districts and reducing the amount of property tax revenue reserved for schools.

In 2022, the county allocated $49,117,806 to fund Sullivan County, Kingsport City, Bristol City and Johnson City schools. The budget, as proposed, this year allocates $40,144,678 split among the districts.

“For us in Kingsport would result in a loss of funding in a little over $3 million,” Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True told News Channel 11.

With their budget already approved, Kingsport school leaders say the county’s proposed spending plan could put them in a financial bind.

“It really puts us in a position to need to prioritize and think about how would we spend that fund, how we planned on spending those funds,” said True.

But Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable says reducing the amount of property tax revenue moving towards schools was necessary to fill a gap in the county’s budget without increasing the county’s tax property tax rate.

“We replaced property tax with sales tax revenue,” said Venable. “Our sales tax revenues were up about 18% last month and so it makes sense for us to keep the pressure off the property tax rate.”

Venable says the county is leveraging raising sales tax rates to maintain funding for county schools.

“As the $4 million in property tax left they adjusted the sales tax and we’re receiving almost that equal amount back in the sales tax,” incoming Sullivan County Schools Superintendent Charles Carter told News Channel 11.

True said Kingsport can’t rely on sales tax revenue to make up for the potential lost revenue.

The county commission is scheduled to vote on the budget on June 27.