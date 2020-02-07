KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport City Schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, February 10 and 11, due to illness.

According to KCS Assistant Superintendent Andy True, during the week of February 3, absences in both students and staff continually increased due to illness.

KCS school will be closed on Monday and Tuesday to attempt to break the cycle of sickness, according to True.

All school events, including parent-teacher conferences and athletic events, will operate as scheduled on Friday, February 7.

Students and staff will return on Wednesday.