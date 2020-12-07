Kingsport City Schools board member passes away Sunday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport City Schools Board of Education member passed away Sunday, according to a release from KCS.

The release says Carrie Upshaw died after a long battle with illness.

Upshaw was elected to the board in 2009 and served three times as a board member. She also served multiple terms as board president, according to KCS.

She also held the role of PTA president at Washington Elementary and John Sevier Middle School.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of Carrie’s passing,” said KCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse. “She has passionately served the Kingsport education community for many years, as both a parent and as a school board member. Our community is a much better place because of her service and dedication to the children of Kingsport, and we join her family in grieving during this difficult time.”

Upshaw was also a member of the Tennessee School Boards Association All Tennessee School Board and served as an active participant at conferences.

The release says she was key in the creation of D-B EXCEL and construction of the KCS Administrative Support Center.

“Carrie was a dedicated servant leader who possessed an exemplary passion for our city and for Kingsport City Schools,” said Board of Education President Jim Welch. “Her presence was a gift that will be greatly missed.”