KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools (KCS) listed off the system’s top teachers, supervisors and principals on Tuesday as part of its annual recognition.

Dr. Kelley Harrell of Adams Elementary School was named KCS Principal of the Year and Andy Arnold, KCS’ Chief Technology Officer, was named Supervisor of the Year.

District-level Teachers of the Year include Catherine Hincke (grades Pre-K–4 category), Lynna Bingham (grades 5–8 category) and Bryan Kerns (grades 9–12 category).

Hincke is a 4th grade math and science teacher at Washington Elementary School, Bingham is an 8th grade history teacher at John Sevier Middle School and Kerns teaches Fire Management Services and math at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

Along with the three district-level winning teachers, this year’s building-level winning teachers are as follows:

Grades Pre-K–4

Sarah Hall , Palmer Early Learning Center

, Palmer Early Learning Center Cassie Phillips , Adams Elementary School

, Adams Elementary School Miranda Stevens , Jackson Elementary School

, Jackson Elementary School Hannah Hughes , Johnson Elementary School

, Johnson Elementary School Trish Taylor , Kennedy Elementary School

, Kennedy Elementary School Shelby Davis , Roosevelt Elementary School

, Roosevelt Elementary School Catherine Hincke, Washington Elementary School

Grades 5–8

Vickie Meade , Jefferson Elementary School

, Jefferson Elementary School Trevor Brooks , Lincoln Elementary School

, Lincoln Elementary School Eva Pearson , Robinson Middle School

, Robinson Middle School Ashley Peer , Robinson Middle School

, Robinson Middle School Lynna Bingham , Sevier Middle School

, Sevier Middle School Isaiah Spivey, Sevier Middle School

Grades 9–12