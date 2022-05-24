KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport City Schools (KCS) School Nutrition Services will provide meals for children throughout the summer at no charge, according to a news release.

The 2022 Seamless Summer Food Service Program will provide free meals to those 18 years and under Monday-Thursday from May 31 through July 14. No meals will be served on weekends or July 4.

Breakfast will be served from 8-9:30 a.m., and lunch will be available from 10:30 a.m. through 1 p.m. — both at Dobyns-Bennett High School located at 1 Tribe Way in Kingsport.

To sign up, visit the backside of the high school and follow the signs.

Residential van delivery is available at the following sites

Allandale Falls (1000 University Blvd.) — 11:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Reedy Pointe (1059 Robertson St.) — 12:30 – 12:45 p.m.

Magnolia Pointe (1921 Bowater Drive) — 12:15 – 12:30 p.m.

Hillside Pointe (3605 Watterson St.) — 12:35 – 12:55 p.m.

Kingsport West Apartment (212 Lewis Lane) — 12:05 – 12:20 p.m.

Riverview Splash Pad (1101 MLK Jr. Drive) — 12:30 – 12:45 p.m.

Stonecrest Apartments (1000 Stonegate) — 12:30 – 12:45 p.m.

Miller Village Apartments (3840 Eastline Drive) — 11:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The 2022 Seamless Summer Food Service Program is made possible by the Tennessee Department of School Nutrition Services under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). For more information on the Summer Meals for Kids, contact the school nutrition services assistant, Andria Ball, at 423-378-2113 or click here or here.