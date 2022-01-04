Kingsport City Schools accepting Hall of Fame nominations

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools (KCS) announced the system will accept Hall of Fame nominations until May 1.

The program, which was established in 2015, honors and recognizes employees who made significant contributions to KCS and its students.

“Organizations with a long-standing history of success have been built on the efforts of exceptional people,” said Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse. “The tradition of success that our school district enjoys has been built on a legacy of amazing educators.

“The KCS Hall of Fame gives us an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of the best of the best.”

It features up to two inductees, a release from the school system revealed, in each of three categories, including the following:

Legacy — Retired 50 years or more from potential induction

Tradition — Retired 25 to 49 years from potential induction

Modern Era — Retired less than 25 years from potential induction

Nominees must have been employed by KCS for at least five years to be eligible for consideration. Nomination forms are available HERE or by visiting the school system’s website.