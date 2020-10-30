Kingsport City Schools accepting applications for Insight KCS to learn about ‘inner workings’ of school system

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport City Schools are looking for members of the community to join a program to learn more about the instruction and programs in the district.

According to a release, Insight KCS accepts 10-15 area residents every year to learn about the inner workings of KCS and advocate for the schools in the community.

Those selected to join Insight KCS will attend six scheduled sessions over the school year to review the functions of KCS.

The sessions occur on the following dates:

Friday, November 13, 2020 – Orientation, Leadership, and KCS Organizational Overview

Friday, December 4, 2020 – KCS Vision

Friday, February 5, 2021 – Teaching and Learning

Friday, March 5, 2021 – School Facilities and Operations

Friday, April 9, 2021 – Business Operations and Community Engagement

Friday, May 7, 2021 – Student Services

To apply, residents must be at least 21 years old. Individual interviews may be held before selection.

A non-refundable tuition typically convers food, training materials, sessions, logo items and other costs. However, the $100 tuition for the 2020-2021 program will be WAIVED.

Applications are accepted online through November 11. You can find the application by clicking here.

For any further questions regarding Insight KCS, contact Assistant Superintendent Andy True at (423) 378-2130.