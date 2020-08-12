Kingsport City School board approves opening for school-wide behaviorist position

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport City School system employs two behaviorists within the entire district.

At Tuesday night’s virtual board meeting, board members approved the renewal of the Frontier Health Holston Children and Youth Services contract, which would open a position within the district for a master’s level behaviorist.

Currently, the two behaviorists employed within the school district work solely with students who attend classes for those with special needs.

“This would allow our new person to work in conjunction with our two current behaviorists to serve our general education population,” said Jim Nash with Kingsport City Schools.

One board member introduced his concerns surrounding how children with learning disabilities are able to benefit from another behaviorist when classes are virtual due to the pandemic.

Board member Todd Golden asked how this position would operate under the present-day learning conditions.

“Hopefully, at some point, we will bring students back to some level, and they would work within the building,” said Nash. “They would start, once this is approved, they would start working and training with our current behaviorists…If needed, we could bring students in if we were to be virtual long-term; that is the legitimate question.”

The board approved of the Frontier Health renewal unanimously.