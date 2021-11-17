Kingsport City offers a survey to get a better understanding of what residents think of the city

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is seeking to better understand the community by offering a survey to residents of the city.

A release from the city states that the main purpose of the survey is to uncover how the city government is serving residents, how Kingsport compares to over 600 other areas and what improvements could be made.

The survey is accessible to all residents online through Dec. 3.

Also, about 2,700 city households were randomly chosen to be mailed a community survey. The responses will be confidential, according to the release.

“We’re excited to have the survey now open to everyone to complete and we encourage everyone to please do so,” said Assistant to the City Manager Jessica Harmon.

The release says that specific questions will include questions on the quality of life, local policies, demographics ratings of local government services, and more.

You can click here to be taken to the survey and for more information, you can visit www.kingsporttn.gov.

Kingsport contracted Polco/National Research Center, Inc. a third-party firm that provides municipal governments with the means to conduct community research.