KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport conducted a community survey, gathering results from just under 3000 households.

City Manager Chris McCartt said it’s the first time in decades the City has done one so comprehensive.

“We’re not going to operate within a bubble,” McCartt said. “We want to be open and listen to the community.”

McCartt said survey results show some residents are looking for more economic development, more code enforcement, as well as improvements to the recycling program.

“We want to continue to invest into our infrastructure,” McCartt said. “We’re a city that’s a little over a hundred years old now, and so we’ve got to go back and make strategic investments, and we’ve been doing so for the last five years. That will continue.”

Stephen LaHair has been operating Chef’s Pizzeria for over three decades in downtown Kingsport where he’s seen a lot of changes in the city.

“Especially in the last couple of years, a lot of new people moving into our area,” LaHair said. “I think COVID has it’s negatives and it’s positives, people looking for a better way of living, not such large crowded cities, and Kingsport has a lot to offer.”

There are a couple of things LaHair has on his wishlist as well.

“We’re a restaurant, we always like to see diversity in restaurants,” LaHair said. “Definitely diversity in shopping.”

City staff report about 72% of survey respondents rated the overall quality of life in Kingsport as excellent or good.

“The overwhelming majority view this as a great place to live,” McCartt said. “Great place to raise their family, great education system, very pleased with the public park system.”

McCartt said the City is planning to do more surveys in the future and plans to request another one in about three years.

442 people responded, to the survey, which is only a 17% response rate. Survey experts said it’s an average response rate.