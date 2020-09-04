Kingsport city leaders hear public input on proposed Brickyard Bridge project; second meeting set for Friday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport city leaders received public opinion Thursday night on the proposed Brickyard Bridge project.

The project features the construction of a bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the CSX Railroad tracks.

The bridge would connect the Brickyard Park Development and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with Centennial Park.

Kingsport will apply for grant funds from the Transportation Alternatives Program.

“Every year, TDOT offers up grant opportunities like the Transportation Alternative Grants like we’re talking about here,” said Assistant Public Works Director Michael Thompson. “This one is on the larger end of what they give. This one is a $3 million project for a bridge like this with these amenities.”

Another public input meeting will be held Friday via Zoom at 10 a.m.

To register for the Zoom meeting, click here.