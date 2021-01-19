Kingsport city leaders approve Brickyard Park bridge

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport city officials voted unanimously Tuesday night to enter into an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the Brickyard Park bicycle and pedestrian bridge.

This project will cost $3.5 million.

The bridge will connect the Brickyard and Riverview area to downtown Kingsport at Centennial Park.

Another approval Tuesday night included the unanimous vote to rezone a 43-acre lot near the end of Brickyard Park Drive in an effort to transform the area into a residential zone.

Also at Tuesday night’s virtual meeting, the board unanimously voted in approval of rezoning a 2.4-acre lot near the Brickyard area at the corner of Orebank Road and East Stone Drive.

This area will be repurposed for the construction of a new Dollar General, according to Ken Weems, Kingsport’s planning manager and zoning administrator.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss