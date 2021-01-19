Kingsport city leaders approve Brickyard Park bridge

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport city officials voted unanimously Tuesday night to enter into an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the Brickyard Park bicycle and pedestrian bridge.

This project will cost $3.5 million.

The bridge will connect the Brickyard and Riverview area to downtown Kingsport at Centennial Park.

Another approval Tuesday night included the unanimous vote to rezone a 43-acre lot near the end of Brickyard Park Drive in an effort to transform the area into a residential zone.

Also at Tuesday night’s virtual meeting, the board unanimously voted in approval of rezoning a 2.4-acre lot near the Brickyard area at the corner of Orebank Road and East Stone Drive.

This area will be repurposed for the construction of a new Dollar General, according to Ken Weems, Kingsport’s planning manager and zoning administrator.