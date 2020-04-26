Live Now
Kingsport City Jail inmate dies in custody

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department reported a death of an inmate within the Kingsport City Jail Saturday, according to a press release.

Corrections officers discovered the body Saturday afternoon, according to the Kingsport City Police.

The Kingsport Police Department requested that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conduct an independent investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and News Channel 11 will continue to post updates on-air and online at WJHL.com.

