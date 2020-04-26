Kingsport City Jail inmate dies in custody

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department reported a death of an inmate within the Kingsport City Jail Saturday, according to a press release.

Corrections officers discovered the body Saturday afternoon, according to the Kingsport City Police.

The Kingsport Police Department requested that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conduct an independent investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

