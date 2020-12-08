Kingsport church to host Christmas event to support those in need

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Fort Church in Kingsport will be hosting Jolly Jamboree this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a way to support those in the community in need this holiday season.

The event will include a food drive and angel tree drive.

Kaylie Shoemaker, Jolly Jamboree Organizer, said a few of the items on local angel tree kids’ wish-lists include Legos, Play-Doh and baby dolls.

Those who are looking to get their Christmas shopping done and buy from local vendors will also want to check this event out.

Shoemaker said some of the items for sale include homemade candles and salsa.