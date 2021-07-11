Kingsport church hosts Funfest kickoff block party

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport’s Funfest kickoff began this weekend with scattered block parties across the model city.

News Channel 11 visited Temple Baptist Church’s block party this evening to see just how residents of Kingsport are getting back into the Funfest spirit.

The event was funded by church donors and featured music, cornhole, inflatables, a 3-point basketball contest and a cake walk.

Elaine Washington, chairperson of 2021’s Funfest, told us that she was happy to see everyone back out and enjoying themselves.

“We’re looking forward to people coming out, coming together once again and just enjoying being with one another,” said Washington. “We haven’t seen people for months! We’re all going to do it safely, we’re going to stay safe, but we’re going to have so much fun.”

Washington encouraged everyone who can to enjoy this summer’s schedule to the fullest.