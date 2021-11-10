Kingsport church hosting Christmas decor sale to restock community food pantry

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities church is helping people get their houses ready for Christmas while stocking its food pantry to help the community.

The Vernon Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport will host a three-day holiday decorations sale.

Proceeds from the sale of new and gently used Christmas decorations will help buy food to restock the Vernon Heights Food Pantry which distributes food every month to people in need.

The annual Christmas sale will be held Nov. 11-13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Vernon Heights Baptist Church, 2547 Russell Street, Kingsport.

For more information, contact Gene Romero, Food Pantry Director 423-360-7049.