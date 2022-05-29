KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local church in Kingsport took time today to remember the victims of recent mass shootings.

Photo: WJHL

31 chairs sat outside of Saint Matthew United Methodist Church representing the 31 victims of the recent mass shootings that took place in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York. 21 chairs for Uvalde, and 10 for Buffalo.

Reverend Melissa Malcolm says the idea to set up the display came to her when she stepped inside one of the church’s classrooms for children, and it represents her church family grieving for the victims. Malcolm says they hope and pray it never happens again.

“God does not want this kind of violence, and the answers aren’t easy. Complicated situations aren’t easy answers, so we have to work together to think about how we can make a difference in this world,” Malcolm said.

Malcolm adds that they plan to keep the chairs up for around a week so that others in the community can come by and honor those lost.