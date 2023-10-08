KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group from a Kingsport church is safe in Israel on Sunday following attacks in the country by the militant group Hamas.

Second lead Pastor at Sunnyside Baptist Church, David Luster, told News Channel 11 that a group of 48 adults and youth traveled to Israel to tour key religious sites, which they’d been planning for a year.

Luster said following the attacks, the Kingsport church group is safe and sheltering in a hotel. He added the group, which includes Sunnyside Baptist’s head pastor Dr. Bill Simms, is still set to depart this Tuesday.

Luster told News Channel 11 that the group is away from areas of impact and awaiting their flight. He said the church is in communication with the group via email and text.

Sunnyside Baptist Church in Kingsport will hold a special prayer for Israel, its people and their group during its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.

News Channel 11 is sending a reporter to speak with church officials, and updates will be provided as they become available.