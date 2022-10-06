KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fall means pumpkins and pumpkins means patches.

One patch is already open for the 2022 season at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church in Kingsport.

Along with the pumpkin patch, the church will host several Fall events. On Saturday, October 8, there will be an outdoor family movie at 7 p.m. on-site at 213 Colonial Heights Road.

On October 15th, the church will host a Fall Festival from 12 to 4 p.m.; on October 31st, kids can trunk or treat from 5 to 6 or until the candy runs out.

Pastor David Randolph sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss what’s in store.