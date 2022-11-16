KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Dec. 3, the Downtown Kingsport Association will host its annual Christmas Parade, and you can watch the full parade on WJHL.com.

Join us at 6 p.m. to watch all the floats as they make their way through downtown Kingsport and Church Circle. The parade is set to conclude at 7:30 p.m.

After the parade, the city will hold its tree-lighting ceremony.

Lighting is required for all vehicles and floats, and bands are encouraged to use battery-powered lights for personal use. To register for the parade or learn more, click here.