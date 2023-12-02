KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual Kingsport Christmas Parade will take place Saturday night, rain or shine, at 6 p.m.

The parade is hosted by the Downtown Kingsport Association and aims to bring Christmastime magic alive at night, with every single float covered in twinkling lights.

After the parade concludes, the Kingsport Christmas Tree lighting at historic Church Circle takes place at 7:45 p.m.

The holiday spirit doesn’t end with Saturday’s festivities: for the rest of the season, the community is encouraged to stroll through Centennial and Glen Bruce parks to view dozens of Christmas trees decorated by local businesses.