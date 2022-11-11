KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 43rd Annual Kingsport Christmas Connection is underway, with a change of venue and healthy crowds.

This year’s craft show features jewelry, leatherwork, Christmas-themed decorations and several other handmade products. Originally hosted in the Kingsport Civic Center, the connection is now taking place in the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center. According to event organizers, customers enjoy the new setup.

“They love it, when they come in the doors they look around and they say wow,” said Hannah Powell, Cultural Arts Program Coordinator for the City of Kingsport. “So this is great that they were having a good first impression as they come through and so they get some good shopping in. And I see people leaving with their hands full.”

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, visitors can swing through the event and pick up crafts for this year’s holiday season.

The event’s edible offerings are also back, with food trucks parked out front and home cooking available inside.

Powell encouraged shoppers to make their way in early, as the high turnout could mean the most popular items are gone before you arrive.