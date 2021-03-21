Kingsport Christian Life Center hosts Addiction Recovery Conference

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One Kingsport church spent the weekend working to let those in the community who are struggling with addiction know they’re not alone.

The Christian Life Center hosted the A.C.H.I.E.V.E. Addiction Recovery Conference Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The goal of the two events was to help people who have an addiction or are recovering from addiction find a support system and connect to local resources.

“We know that this was a pandemic way before COVID ever came onto the scene. Addiction has been hurting people’s lives, families, some have even lost their lives to addiction,” Jeremy Branham, Connect Pastor, said. “As a church family we wanted to step up and say we are here for you.”

The Christian Life Center in Kingsport has an addiction recovery class at their church every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. for those who are looking for support.