KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Model City’s first Chipotle Mexican Grill will soon be open for business.

According to a sign posted on the door, the new Chipotle at 1401 East Stone Drive will open at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

(Photo: WJHL)

“Forgive us,” the sign states. “This restaurant is not quite ready to open yet. Come back on 12/19/23 at 10:45 a.m. and we’ll make you that delicious burrito you were craving. We promise it’ll be worth the wait.”

The restaurant will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to Chipotle’s website.

There are also Chipotle locations in Johnson City and Bristol, Tennessee.