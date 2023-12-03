KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Lucas Kinley is a 9-year-old kid from Kingsport, with a love for all things Marvel.

When Lucas turned three, his parents noticed that he began to have trouble walking. His mother, Cayla Kinley, said this realization led to multiple tests and hospital visits.

“September 1st in 2017 is when he had the MRI,” Cayla Kinley said. “It was just supposed to be a brain MRI, and they found matter in his brain. Then they decided to go ahead and do the spine, and they found a mass on the spine”

The tumor was identified as a Diffuse Leptomeningeal Glioneuronal Tumor. The cancerous tumor is rare, which led the Kinley’s to hit dead ends when trying to find out more about their child’s condition.

“Not even ten years ago it wouldn’t even be considered,” said Michael Kinley, Lucas’ father. “it’s such a new class tumor.”

Since his diagnoses, Lucas has had two spinal surgeries at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. He had his first surgery in 2017 and the second in 2021.

The Kinley’s recently became involved with Make-A-Wish. Now, Make-A-Wish East Tennessee is getting Lucas ready for the trip of a lifetime.

“He’s going to Disneyland in California,” Cayla Kinley said. “He’s going to The Avengers so he gets to meet all of the Avengers.”

Lucas will be accompanied by his parents and his younger brother, Mason.

Cayla said the trip comes as break from all the family has gone through.

“We have so much to worry about and we go through so much, he goes through so much,” Cayla said. “And this is just a drop of good, of hope and just a fun time for us as a family.

The family will depart for Disneyland on December 10.