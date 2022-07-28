Rendering submitted along with demolition and construction plans to the City of Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s lone Chick-fil-A restaurant has closed its doors and will remain closed for weeks while the restaurant is demolished and rebuilt.

The Chick-fil-A on East Stone Drive closed at 3 p.m. Thursday.

According to plans submitted earlier this year, the entire site will be demolished and the existing 3,971 square-foot building will be replaced by a new 4,971 square-foot Chick-fil-A. It will also include a new dual fulfillment drive-thru that is expected to reduce traffic back-ups.

It is unclear when the new restaurant will open.