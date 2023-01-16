KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s only Chick-fil-A closed its doors last year so the restaurant could be demolished and rebuilt with improvements. Now, six months later, a planned reopening date has been announced.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant revealed a target reopening date of Jan. 26.

The Kingsport Chick-fil-A, located at 1205 E. Stone Drive, has been closed since last July.

The restaurant was torn down so that it could be replaced with a new, larger one featuring a dual fulfillment drive-thru.