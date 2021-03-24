Kingsport Chamber to host third annual BrewHaHa May 7, COVID safety protocols in place

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Chamber announced Wednesday their third annual BrewHaHa event is scheduled to take place in May.

Tickets go on sale on April 1.

“We are so excited to bring this event back to Kingsport and to our region,” Kingsport Chamber membership events director Stephanie Hernandez said in a release. “This event has sold out the last two years and I anticipate it will be sold out again this year.”

The event will feature comedians Ty Barnett, Warren B. Hall, and Spencer James. Attendees will be able to choose from a variety of pizza selections and beers from local pizzerias and restaurants.





Comedians Ty Barnett, Warren B. Hall, and Spencer James / Photos from Kingsport Chamber

BrewHaHa will be held Friday, May 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center.

Guests at the event will be expected to wear a mask at all times, except when eating.

All food will be served by vendors, and there will be plastic protectors in place around the serving tables.

Temperatures will be checked before entering the event area, and social distancing is encouraged.

Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes will also be available for use, according to the release.

The cost to attend is $40 per person, and tables can be reserved for $100.

Tickets can be purchased online at KingsportChamber.org or in-person at the Kingsport Chamber (400 Clinchfield Street). You can also call (423) 392-8827.