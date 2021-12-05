Kingsport Chamber set to host Inaugural New Years Eve event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the ‘Tri-Cities New Years Eve Bash’ on Friday, Dec. 31.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite decade’s attire to the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center at 9 p.m.

The event will include a cash bar serving drinks and appetizers from the Noli at Meadowview, live music, and at midnight a breakfast buffet.

Tickets for the Tri-Cities New Year's Eve Bash are on sale NOW! Get yours today before they sell out! #tricitiesnewyearsevebash #nyebash #kingsportchamber



Learn more: https://t.co/20DycFpfFF pic.twitter.com/xAcLU5RaIw — Kingsport Chamber (@kptchamber) December 2, 2021

Ticket prices are $75 for individuals, $500 for a table of six or $800 for a table of 10. Tickets can be picked up at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce starting on Monday, Dec. 6.