Kingsport Chamber set to host Inaugural New Years Eve event

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the ‘Tri-Cities New Years Eve Bash’ on Friday, Dec. 31.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite decade’s attire to the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center at 9 p.m.

The event will include a cash bar serving drinks and appetizers from the Noli at Meadowview, live music, and at midnight a breakfast buffet.

Ticket prices are $75 for individuals, $500 for a table of six or $800 for a table of 10. Tickets can be picked up at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce starting on Monday, Dec. 6.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss