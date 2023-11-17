KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Chamber celebrated the holidays and highlighted the success of local businesses at the State of Your Kingsport Chamber Holiday Breakfast Friday.

More than 450 area leaders and businesspeople attended the event at MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center. Band members from John Sevier Middle, Ross N. Robinson Middle and Dobyns-Bennett High School provided music, along with the First Broad Street United Methodist Church Chamber Choir.

Kingsport Chamber leadership touched on membership, events, population growth and the numerous programs run by the organization. Outgoing Kingsport Chamber chair Ramona Jackson presented questions to the volunteer chairs of the chamber’s organizations.

“The chamber is very healthy,” Jackson said. “Our membership has grown, financials are good, people participate. It’s just a wonderful, wonderful thing in our community.”

Ted Fields will serve as the chamber chair in 2024.

Tom Segelhorst, the assistant human resources manager for Cardinal Glass, was also honored as the 45th recipient of the Kingsport Chamber Lifetime Member Award at the breakfast. Segelhort was honored for his role in serving the Kingsport community through a plethora of positions.

Door prizes were also up for grabs in addition to the breakfast served at the event.