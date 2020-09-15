Kingsport Chamber hosting virtual job fairs every Wednesday in September

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Chamber is hosting several virtual job fairs throughout September, each geared toward a different industry.

According to the chamber, the fairs are called Workforce Wednesdays.

On September 16, a construction-based virtual job fair will start at 10 a.m., followed by a manufacturing fair at 11:30 a.m.

A healthcare and civil service job fair will start at 11 a.m. on September 23.

On September 30, the chamber will host a retail and sales job fair at 11 a.m.

To register for any of the events, click here or email Lora Barnett at lbarnett@kingsportchamber.org.