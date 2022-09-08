KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport Chamber of Commerce Leaders on Thursday announced it will host world-acclaimed Broadway performers for a one-time only event — “From Broadway to Hollywood!”

The performers will join the Symphony of Mountains Orchestra on Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. at the MeadowView Marriot Conference Resort & Convention Center.

The show is a way the Kingsport Chamber celebrates its 75th year, according to a news release from city leaders.

Broadway performers include Ben Davis, Dee Roscioli and Scarlett Strallen — who have all performed with orchestras around the world.

In addition, the Dobyns-Bennett High School Chorus will be a part of the program.

“This is going to be a spectacular and unforgettable performance, especially for anyone who loves Broadway and movie music,” said Bob Feagins, Kingsport Chamber executive director of communications and development. “We are absolutely thrilled to have such world-class, immensely talented Broadway stars join our magnificent Symphony of the Mountains Orchestra in a one-time production of everyone’s favorite music from some classic Broadway musicals and beloved movie songs.”

Sponsors include BAE Systems, Ballad Health, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Cigna, City of Kingsport, Domtar Packaging, Eastman, Eastman Credit Union, Food City, GRC Construction/CainRashWest Architects, Honda Kingsport, Hunter Smith Davis, Kingsport Time News, Mountaineer Tile & Remodeling, Price & Ramey, The Regional Eye Center and Worley.

Media sponsors include WJHL News Channel 11/ABC Tri-Cities, Lamar Advertising, 98.5 WTFM and Kingsport Time News.

Tickets are $75. Tables of eight are available for $750. Tickets can be purchased at KingsportChamber.org.