KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Get ready golfers! The Kingsport Chamber’s Annual Golf Scramble is returning to the region for its 31st year.

The golf scramble is happening Tuesday, May 9 at Ridgefields with a rain date slated for May 16. Two rounds of play will be available with tee times at 8:45 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The tournament benefits the Chamber and its ‘Keep Kingsport Beautiful’ and ‘Leadership Kingsport’ programs.

Hole sponsorships are available for $250 and individual player entry fees are $150 per player or $600 for a team of four.

To enter, sponsor a hole or donate a prize, call Bob Feagins, Kingsport Chamber executive director of communications and development, at (423) 392-8815 or send an email to bfeagins@kingsportchamber.org.

Feagins sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about what this event means to the chamber.