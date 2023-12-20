KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and community partners gifted every student at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School in Kingsport a brand-new pair of Nike shoes on Tuesday.

It’s a part of Kingsport’s annual Project Hope event, where they surprise students at Roosevelt Elementary before their Winter break.

The Chamber has given scooters as gifts, taken students to a movie theater and a Lady Vols Basketball game in previous years.

This year, 275 pairs of Nike shoes were given out. Students and their families were treated to a winter wonderland night at school.

Students opening up their brand new pair of Nike shoes (photo: WJHL)

“We purchased those all over the Tri-Cities to make sure all the students had different shoes in each classroom,” Kingsport’s Chamber of Commerce Chief Operations Officer Vanessa Bennett said.

Hot meals and frozen foods to cook later were given to families as well.

“They were able to do bingo games and crafts and stuff with their teachers,” Bennett said. “With all these community donations, this was made possible.”

Benett said community donors got together quickly to help fund this giveaway.

“It was just joyful,” Victoria Blanken, a co-sponsor with Highlands Physicians and Independent Physicians Association, said. “It was wonderful to see their faces light up and know they were getting something that they had asked for on their Christmas wish list.”

Blanken said for physician organizations, it’s extremely important to be out in the community helping others.

“Co-sponsoring this event allows us to get into the communities so that we can assist our independent physicians in helping our neighbors in need,” Blanken said.

Bennett said almost 50 volunteers were at the giveaway to experience the joy along with the children.

“These kids need just a little bit of hope,” Bennett said. “And if we can come in, provide that to them, bring this community partners in there to show them that we care about them. Just that extra hug or that extra thing that we can do. We’re going to continue to do that. Some of these kids may not have that or just need a little extra love, too. And we love it that the parents let us do that and share their kiddos with them as well.”

Bennett said they received additional donations and sponsorships that they will use to help other Title-1 schools in Kingsport.

“Plans are already underway for 2024,” Bennett said. “So, if you’re wanting to be a community partner and want to be here to share this excitement, we’d love to have you.”