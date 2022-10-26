KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An effort to plant dozens of new trees throughout Kingsport began Wednesday as chamber officials planted the first in Brickyard Park.

In honor of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s 75th anniversary, 75 different trees will be planted in the downtown area. While the first was placed in Brickyard Park, the rest of the new saplings are intended for Cement Hill, a new passive park in the area.

“The trees for this area will certainly grow and mature,” said Darrell Duncan, a city alderman. “And be just a great area for our citizens to come and enjoy for many, many years to come.”