Kingsport Chamber asking for 90th birthday cards for Pal’s Sudden Service founder Pal Barger

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The founder of Pal’s Sudden Service is turning 90 on Sunday, August 23, and you can help wish him a happy birthday.

The Kingsport Chamber is asking residents of the Tri-Cities to send them birthday cards celebrating the philanthropists’s achievements.

You can mail your birthday wishes to the Kingsport Chamber and make them to the attention of “Pal Barger 90th Birthday Celebration.”

Address the cards to:

Kingsport Chamber

Attn: Pal Barger 90th Birthday Celebration

400 Clinchfield Street

Suite 100

Kingsport, TN 37660

The chamber will give the cards to Pal Barger on his birthday.

The Kingsport Chamber is asking community members to send their cards before Friday, August 21.