KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Although the Christmas season is looking a little different amid the 2020 novel coronavirus pandemic, Downtown Kingsport decided it didn’t need to be any less bright.

Downtown Kingsport shared its virtual Christmas tree lighting ceremony with the community on Saturday night.

Above is the complete video, honoring those who continue to serve on the frontlines as novel coronavirus cases continue to surge throughout the region.