Kingsport Carousel to reopen February 13 with ‘limited hours and limited capacity’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials have announced the Kingsport Carousel will reopen to the public on February 13.

The carousel was closed temporarily in December 2020 for the holiday season due to the ongoing pandemic.

The previous release said in part, “The carousel is usually closed for certain days in the holiday season, but this year it will be closed for the week of Christmas and New Year’s out of an abundance of caution for both patrons and staff.”

On Thursday, it was announced that the carousel would once again reopen with “limited hours and capacity” on February 13.

The updated hours in February will be Wednesday through Sunday, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. & 3 – 5 p.m.

For those that are planning to visit the carousel the release issued the following guidelines:

Please wear a mask or face covering

Be familiar with the symptoms of COVID-19. If you are not feeling well, stay home

Follow social distancing guidelines

Please note there are specific entrances to the carousel, one on the farmers market side and one on the Food City side of the building. All guests will exit through Carousel Park

