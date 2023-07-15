KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Carousel is turning 8 years old, and city leaders invited the community to celebrate on Saturday with free rides, birthday-themed temporary tattoos and cookies.

According to the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, the Kingsport Carousel was finished in 2015 after more than 300 volunteers spent five years hand-carving and painting components of the authentic, vintage 1956 Herschell carousel.

Carousel staff said that after 8 years, the attraction remains a local favorite for kids, adults and families alike.

“It is like a treasured tradition now, here in Kingsport, now that we’re on our 8th birthday,” Heather Buckley, Carousel & Cultural Arts Secretary, said. “I truly think that carousels are something that anyone of any age can enjoy.”

Photo: WJHL

The ride’s platform depicts hand paintings of Kingsport’s history, such as Church Circle and the Allandale Mansion. Since its 2015 unveiling, the carousel has reportedly hosted more than 385,000 visitors. Rides are still only one dollar per person, and the attraction is open to the public year-round.

The Kingsport Carousel is located at the farmers market pavilion at 350 Clinchfield Street. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. More details on the carousel can be found by visiting EngageKingsport.com or calling 423-392-8414.