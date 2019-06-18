Kingsport campers design underwater robots ahead of international competition

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Dozens of young, creative engineers had the chance to create their own underwater robots this week.

The Streamworks STEM Gym in Kingsport was host to the Underwater Robotics Academy where students had the opportunity to create these unique underwater vehicles.

The vehicles are designed to retrieve simulated coral reef pieces from the bottom of a pool and then bring them up to the surface.

These students will also serve as ambassadors for the International Underwater Robotics Event coming up on June 20-22.

You can find out more about the Underwater Robotics Academy by clicking HERE.