KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Upcoming bridge repairs will affect traffic on a Kingsport Highway for the next two years.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will soon begin work on the John B. Dennis Highway bridge over the South Fork Holston River, between Moreland Drive and Lincoln Street.

“This bridge repair project is somewhat substantial, as it will include removing and replacing the entire bridge deck in three traffic control phases,” TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said. “The project will also include painting the steel bridge girders, some other foundation repairs as well below the deck, and new asphalt paving along with pavement markings.”

Beginning Wednesday, July 19, temporary lane closures will be in place nightly on the bridge, according to TDOT.

Permanent lane closures will begin on Monday, July 24 with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction. The lane closures will remain in effect 24/7 until the project is complete, which is expected in the spring of 2025.

TDOT said drivers should be prepared for stopped or slowed traffic and to expect delays once the lane closures are in place. Drivers should also be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone and use caution in the area as workers will be present, TDOT said.