LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 6

Kingsport breaking ground on PETworks Monday; facility set to open July 2020

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Kingsport officials will break ground on a new PETworks Animal Shelter in just a matter of days.

The President of PETworks, Tom Parham, told News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton it has been a long road to get here but Monday’s groundbreaking means they are one step closer to finishing the $3.5 million dollar project.

The new building on East Stone Drive will feature exam rooms and an education center for community programs.

News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton will give an inside look at the plans for this facility on-air and on Friday night on WJHL.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss