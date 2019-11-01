Kingsport breaking ground on PETworks Monday; facility set to open July 2020

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Kingsport officials will break ground on a new PETworks Animal Shelter in just a matter of days.

The President of PETworks, Tom Parham, told News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton it has been a long road to get here but Monday’s groundbreaking means they are one step closer to finishing the $3.5 million dollar project.

Kingsport Animal Services’ PETworks is getting set to break ground on a new facility. Tonight, the current need and a look at the plans for the new space. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/jRji4yOlCM — Blake Lipton WJHL (@Blake_Lipton) November 1, 2019

The new building on East Stone Drive will feature exam rooms and an education center for community programs.

