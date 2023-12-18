KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport, along with employees at Eastman, have partnered to give more than 55 club kids an extra special Christmas season.

A release from the Boys & Girls Club said anonymous Eastman employees, club staff and local community members worked to raise an estimated $8,000 in toys, clothes, shoes and school supplies.

The gifts were wrapped individually and uniquely tagged with each child’s name.

CEO of Kingsport’s Boys & Girls Club Jessica Poore said in the release that every child deserves the Christmas of their dreams, and she’s happy the club can provide that for their kids.

“Every kid’s Christmas should be magical, and we are grateful for the support of community members who step up to help families during the holidays,” she said.

“The generosity that is on display this Christmas is truly inspiring and we appreciate every one of our individual donors who have helped us throughout the year and this Christmas.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport said it strives to provide a fun space for children and teens to socialize, learn and benefit from supportive mentors. The release said the club is greatly supported by community donations, and anyone wishing to donate this holiday season can do so at kbgc.org.